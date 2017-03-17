LIRR service delayed after earlier collision between two construction trains

NEW YORK — Commuters taking the Long Island Railroad to and from Penn Station will experience delays Friday evening after an earlier collision between two construction trains.

Delays are expected to be 30-45 minutes.

MTA officials say two construction trains collided around 12:39 p.m. in Mineola.

No injuries have been reported. For more information and updates, visit their website.

Eastbound:

The 6:30PM train from Penn due Huntington at 7:32PM is canceled due to a disabled track car near Mineola. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:35PM train from Penn due Hicksville at 7:22PM, stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.

The 4:19PM train from Penn due Port Jefferson at 6:05PM is operating 31 minutes late due to a disabled track car near Mineola Station.

The 4:31PM train from Penn due Huntington at 5:31PM is operating 51 minutes late after being delayed at New Hyde Park Station due to a disabled track car near Mineola.

The 4:49PM train from Penn due Port Jefferson at 6:36PM is operating 23 minutes late due to a disabled track car near Mineola.

The 5:06PM train from Penn due Huntington at 6:07PM is 23 minutes late after being delayed at Jamaica due to a disabled track car near Mineola.

The 5:12PM train from Hunterspoint Ave. due Port Jefferson at 7:00PM is being delayed at Jamaica due to a disabled track car near Mineola.

Westbound:

The 4:05PM train from Huntington due Penn at 5:14PM is operating 63 minutes late after being delayed at Carle Place due to a disabled track car near Mineola.