Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Monday, Mar. 20

More Snow on the Way!

Brace yourselves: Winter isn’t done with us yet.

It may be the first day of spring on Monday, but we’ll likely be digging out of newly fallen snow yet again.

We are expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow for New York City and New Jersey on Sunday night.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 44 in the city and mid 40s in the suburbs.

Anticipate a messier commute and please plan accordingly.

Avoid The Audit

Are you making tax return mistakes that are triggering red flags when you file?

We’ll show you how to how to reduce your risk of an IRS investigation.

Plus, save the date: If you have not filed for an extension, your taxes are due on April 18th this year.

Special Guest: Sugar Hill Gang

They’re legends of hip-hop, and they’re coming to our set and performing for YOU.

Did you know that the members of the group are all from Englewood, New Jersey?

Sugar Hill Gang even recorded the first rap single to become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts!

(Can we get them to sing their 1979 hit “Rapper’s Delight”? #ChallengeAccepted)

