NEW YORK — Fire crews are responding Friday to a blaze at the Empire State Building, according to the FDNY.

The call came in about 2:20 p.m. about a fire at 350 Fifth Ave., the location of the iconic skyscraper, a spokesman for the fire department said. He said the fire was possibly on the ground floor, inside a commercial building.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations have been ordered, the spokesman said.