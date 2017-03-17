Emergency snow crews needed to clean up NYC streets ahead of weekend storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Another round of snow is heading toward New York City this weekend, but the ice, cold chunks on the streets from Tuesday's nor'easter is causing problems.

About 2,000 emergency snow laborers have been working since Wednesday morning, New York City's Department of Sanitation said.

DSNY has called for them to report on Saturday and more are being encouraged to sign up at sanitation garages.

For more information to sign up to clean up the snow on New York City streets, go on the DSNY website.

There are more than 300,000 intersections in the city and 14,000 bus stops.