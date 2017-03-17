Child escapes from sex offender after allegedly being kidnapped in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx — A 10-year-old boy escaped from a registered sex offender after he was allegedly kidnapped while walking to school in the Bronx Friday morning, police say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Kingsbridge section.

Police say the child was walking to school when he was approached by a 46-year-old man. The man allegedly threw the child into a gray van and drove to an apartment on Kingsbridge Avenue.

The boy was able to escape and ran to the 50 precinct. Police officers showed him photos of various sex offenders and the boy identified his abductor.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later arrested at his home. Charges are pending.