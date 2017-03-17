Another man busted with cocaine in his pants at JFK: officials

QUEENS — A traveler from the Dominican Republic apparently hadn’t heard: pants aren’t a good hiding place for cocaine.

Police busted Mayobanex Ruiz Gomez with $83,000 worth of cocaine stuffed under his pants at JFK airport just a week after they arrested a man who tried to smuggle cocaine the same way.

“It was like ‘déjà vu all over again’ for U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers,” officials said in a statement.

Gomez flew into New York Thursday and looked extremely nervous, officials said. He was taken to a private room to be searched. Officers found about 5 pounds of cocaine taped to Gomez’s legs. He faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

Juan Carlos Galan Luperon was arrested earlier this month when he tried to smuggle about 10 pounds of cocaine into New York. Officials said pants appeared to be rather snug when he was arrested.