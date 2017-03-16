Woman stabbed to death in Queens home

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating the death of a Queens woman found with multiple stab wounds in her home Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on 174th Street in the South Jamaica section of the borough around 11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Maria Palaguachi, 50, who had been stabbed several times. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.