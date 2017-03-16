Woman ejected, killed in gruesome crash on Williamsburg Bridge

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – The NYPD is investigating a fatal crash on the Williamsburg Bridge early Thursday.

It happened at about 3:26 a.m. on the Manhattan side of the bridge.

A single vehicle with three occupants inside struck a median on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said.

The car was cut in half, ejecting the rear 21-year-old female passenger. She was killed in the crash, according to police.

The two men in the front were taken to the hospital.

The inner roadway to Brooklyn was temporarily closed but has reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.