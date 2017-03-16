Snow plow driver finds teen shot dead in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, BROOKLYN – A snow plow driver found the body of a teenager left for dead on a Brooklyn street, police said.

Cops responded to a call of an assault in the vicinity of East 91st Street and Avenue B around 6:15 p.m., police said.

A city snow plow driving down East 91st Street came across the teen before the officers, according to the NYPD. Police arrived and discovered a gunshot wound to head on the victim, who was later identified as Trevon Dickens.

EMS pronounced were called and pronounced Dickens dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.