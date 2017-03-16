Shelter dog rescued in Lincoln Tunnel during nor’easter seeks new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The runaway shelter dog that was saved by Port Authority police during this week's nor'easter is looking for a loving home after escaping torture twice.

Little 5-year-old Pandy finds her comfort sitting in a corner. She arrived at the Animal Haven Shelter just a few weeks ago after being rescued from the illegal dog meat trade in Thailand.

For five years, Pandy was kept in captivity until she was brought to New York.

A volunteer took the terrier-mix out for a walk in the middle of Tuesday's nor'easter, and that's when the shy and timid Pandy got spooked and ran.

"I think the wind and the ice spooked her and she ran from the volunteer," Kendra Mara, the associate director for Animal Haven, told PIX11 News.

Pandy ran north, leaving the shelter in Little Italy, and kept going. She ran all the way to the Lincoln Tunnel.

The dog ran halfway through the tunnel until a Port Authority cop stopped her and brought the dog to the ASPCA.

There, they were able to scan a microchip which showed Pandy belonged to the shelter downtown, and safely returned her.

"Our fear was that she would be outside, in the cold all night long," Mara said.

Pandy ran so much she injured the pads on her paws. She is now up for adoption and looking for a loving home.

If you want Pandy or any of the dogs available for adoption, you can check out their website.