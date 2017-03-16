Go
Search
Replay:
PIX11 News
PIX11 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
New York's PIX11 / WPIX-TV
Menu
News
Metro Report
Morning
PIX Team
Contests
Traffic
Transit
Events
Closings
Weather
25°
25°
Low
24°
High
37°
Fri
32°
42°
Sat
34°
42°
Sun
29°
43°
See complete forecast
NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
School closings and delays for Thursday, March 16
Posted 4:36 AM, March 16, 2017, by
PIX11 News
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Reddit
Pinterest
Email
Can’t see it in the app? Click
here
to see the full list of closings and delays.
Popular
Subway fare increases Sunday
NYPD officer who danced with Pride Parade marcher dies of 9/11-related cancer
Blizzard warning canceled for New York City as central NY gets pummeled
EXCLUSIVE: Rikers Island captain caught on video kissing inmate, resigns
Latest News
School closings and delays for Thursday, March 16
Trump to release ‘hard power budget’ with cuts to State Dept, EPA
Staten Island residents claim city snowplows knocked over fence
Snow plow driver finds teen shot dead in Brooklyn
News
School closings and delayed openings for Wednesday morning
Local Stories
School closings, delays for January 24, 2017
Local Stories
News
NYC public schools will be open on Friday; Long Island, NJ have closings or delays
News
5 things not to do when trying to rebuild your credit
News
See our full list of school closings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Local Stories
New Jersey
News
School delays in NY, NJ as snow, rain make for messy morning commute
News
Subways and NJ Transit bus service will shut down Tuesday due to storm: officials
New Jersey
News
Queens
Snowstorm causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports
Local Stories
Weather
Nor’easter to peak overnight with torrential downpour, coastal flooding
Local Stories
News
LIRR service resumes after equipment train derails, snarls morning commute
Local Stories
News
Restaurants, other businesses, close nationwide for ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest
Local Stories
Transit
How will the snow impact the LIRR, Metro-North for the evening commute?
News
Advisories issued: Freezing rain could create icy roads on first Monday commute of 2017
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.