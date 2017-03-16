Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Authorities in Connecticut say a 3-year-old girl was found living alone with her dead mother and with nothing to eat but cereal for several days in an apartment.

Police said Wednesday the 37-year-old woman’s body was discovered Monday in the bedroom of an East Hartford apartment when a social worker went to check on the child, who had missed day care.

Lt. Joshua Litwin says the girl survived by eating cereal spilled on the floor. Police don’t know how long the child had been living alone but say it was “definitely more than a couple of days.” Investigators found no evidence of a crime.

She was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Doctors found her dehydrated, but she’s expected to be OK.The cause of the mother’s death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Police are waiting on the autopsy report and hope to have more information. As for now, they’re not releasing the woman’s name.

Department of Children and Families are also involved, but they couldn’t talk about the case.