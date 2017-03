ELIZABETH, N.J. — A Plainfield man has admitted beating his 4-month-old son to death.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Bell pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday.

Police found Zion Bell suffering from serious injuries in his home in May 2013.

Prosecutors say his father struck him multiple times on the head. The baby died two days later.

Police arrested his father on a bus bound for Iowa.

Prosecutors will seek a 25-year sentence when Bell is sentenced in April.