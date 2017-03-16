× New York Cosmos’ TV schedule features first Brooklyn game on PIX11 (WPIX)

NEW YORK – The New York Cosmos on Thursday, March 16 announced the local television schedule for the spring portion of the club’s 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) season.

The club’s NASL home opener against Miami FC at MCU Park on Saturday, April 1st will be broadcast on Tribune Media’s flagship New York station, WPIX, Channel 11. PIX11 has a long history of televising many of the New York areas most popular sporting events. This special occasion is not only the season debut for the team at its new home in Brooklyn, but also marks the first time the Cosmos will play live on broadcast television in over 30 years.

MSG Networks, an industry leader in sports television content production and development, will kick off their Cosmos coverage during a match against Miami FC at FIU Stadium in Miami on Saturday, April 8th. MSG Networks will carry a total of 13 of the club’s games during the spring season, adding the Cosmos to a robust TV lineup that includes the NBA’s Knicks, the NHL’s Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres (Western New York), the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and MLS’s Red Bulls.

“Television is a critically important piece to building and sustaining a successful professional sports brand,” said Cosmos’ Chief Operating Officer, Erik Stover. “With PIX11 and MSG, we have found two exceptional partners to help bring the fun and excitement of Cosmos’ games to millions of homes in the New York metropolitan area.”

“PIX11 is ‘New York’s Very Own’ and committed to bringing the best news, entertainment and sports to our viewers, and we’re thrilled to partner with the iconic Cosmos for their eagerly anticipated return to New York broadcast television,” said Tribune Broadcasting’s Senior Vice President of Group Operations, Greg Easterly.

“MSG Networks is proud to be the regional home of Cosmos soccer,” said MSG Network’s Vice President of Content Distribution and Affiliate Partnerships, Armando Polanco. “It’s a new era for the legendary American club and we are excited to watch the Cosmos defend their NASL title.”

In addition to the regional coverage on PIX11 and MSG Networks, a number of Cosmos games will be available through the national television deal expected to be announced by the NASL next week. The Cosmos local television schedule for the fall season will be announced later in the year.

About the Cosmos:

The New York Cosmos are the reigning champions of the NASL and the most recognized American soccer brand in the world. Since beginning play at Yankee Stadium in 1971, the iconic club has won a record total of 8 professional soccer championships and brought some of the biggest stars in international soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia, Carlos Alberto, and more recently, Raúl and Marcos Senna. With the move to MCU Park in Brooklyn’s historic Coney Island district for the 2017 season, the Cosmos are now based within New York City for the first time in 41 years. For more information on the New York Cosmos, please visit http://www.nycosmos.com, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@NYCosmos).

Complete Spring Season Regional Television Schedule: