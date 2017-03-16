Multiple people shot in the Bronx; suspect sought

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx — At least three people were shot in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Creston Avenue and E. 183rd St., in the Fordham Heights section.

A man, 23, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in the back of a livery cab.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The third victim, a 28-year-old man was also taken to the hospital.

All three victims are expected to survive.

There is no word on what spurred the shooting or details on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.