McDonald’s deletes tweet calling Trump is ‘disgusting excuse of a President’

NEW YORK — McDonald’s wasn’t lovin’ President Donald Trump Thursday morning.

A tweet was posted on McDonald’s official Twitter handle at 9:16 a.m. that criticized the president and compared him to former president Barack Obama.

“@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was later deleted followed by a statement about an hour later saying the company’s Twitter account was hacked.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” McDonald’s Corporation wrote.

The tweet drew hundreds of comments and reactions, with people speculating if it was really a hacker, a disgruntled employee, or the Hamburglar — one of McDonald’s cartoon characters — who posted the anti-Trump message.

Everyone will point to the Hamburglar as being behind this. Can anyone account for Birdie's whereabouts? pic.twitter.com/AvNwjqZQFE — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 16, 2017

@McDonaldsCorp @realDonaldTrump @BarackObama I assume somebody decided to quit their social media job in style. — Matthew Ramsden (@mrramsden) March 16, 2017

I knew it… it had to be the Hamburglar 😂 pic.twitter.com/dvvrEBbqMB — Scooter (@polndnjunkie) March 16, 2017

Others on social media weren’t so Mclovin’ about the deleted tweet and called for a McDonald’s boycott.

.@McDonaldsCorp @McDonalds You seriously want to go this route? Great!! You are now officially on the #BoycottMcDonalds list! We Support PT pic.twitter.com/Wdac3eB8gR — Proud🇺🇸Trumpster (@PresDJTrumpUSA) March 16, 2017

Some also compared the tweet to the photo of Trump enjoying a bucket of wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken, claiming the president preferred that fast food restaurant over McDonald’s.

Before Trump became the U.S. president, he appeared in a McDonald’s commercial with Grimace, the iconic purple cartoon object, talking about the Big N’Tasty at the Trump Tower.