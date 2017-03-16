ICE arrests 8 sex offenders during New York immigration roundup

NEW YORK – Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested eight convicted sexual predators during a two-day period in the New York area.

Officers apprehended eight individuals with past criminal convictions ranging from sexual abuse to attempted rape.

Each was taken into custody and is currently being detained pending the completion of removal proceedings.

“ERO officers are out there every day enforcing immigration law with targeted enforcement actions. These actions focus our resources on the most egregious offenders and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for New York. “Being able to note the accomplishments of our day-to-day enforcement activities, outside of operations, highlights ICE’s constant commitment to make our communities safer.”

Among those arrested were:

• A 45-year-old Ecuadorian man with a prior conviction of the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree in the County Court of the State of New York, County of Nassau and was sentenced to four months imprisonment and ten years’ probation. The victim of the crime was a female who was 22 years old. He was arrested in Roslyn, March 6 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

• A 38-year-old Dominican man with a prior conviction of the crime of attempted rape in the 3rd degree in the County Court of the State of New York, County of Nassau and was sentenced to 6 years’ probation. The victim of the crime was a female who was 15 years old. He was arrested in Freeport, March 6 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

• A 48-year-old Mexican man with prior convictions of the crime of promote a sexual performance by a child and possessing sexual performance by a child in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York and was sentenced to six months incarceration and ten years of supervised probation on each count, to run concurrently. He was arrested in Brooklyn, March 6 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

• A 32-year-old citizen and national of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a prior conviction of the crime of sexual abuse 3rd degree in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York and was sentenced to a Conditional Discharge and an Order of Protection. The victim of the crime was a sixteen year old female. He was arrested in New York, March 6 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

• A 39-year-old Honduran man with a prior removal from the United States and a prior conviction of the crime of attempted forcible in the County Court of the State of New York, County of Nassau. He was arrested in Hempstead, March 7 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

• A 24-year-old Guatemalan man with a prior conviction of the crime of attempted rape in the County Court of the State of New York, County of Nassau and sentenced to 10 years’ probation. He was arrested in Freeport, March 7 and will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

• A 36-year-old Salvadoran man with prior convictions of the crime of forcible touching in the County Court of the State of New York, County of Suffolk and petit larceny. He was arrested in Patchogue, March 7, and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

• A 25-year-old Ecuadorian man with prior convictions of the crime of criminal sex act 2nd degree by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Queens and was sentenced to ten years of supervised probation. He was arrested in Jackson Heights, March 7, and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

The foreign nationals arrested will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. The arrestees who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country. The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future. In fiscal year 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide. Ninety-two percent of individuals removed from the interior of the United States had previously been convicted of a criminal offense.