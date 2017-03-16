NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Four hurt in early morning Upper West Side blaze

Posted 7:09 AM, March 16, 2017

A fire broke out in this Upper West Side apartment building early Thursday, FDNY officials said. (Google)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Four people were injured in an early Thursday morning blaze on the Upper West Side, FDNY officials said.

The fire broke out on the first first floor of a 6-story apartment building around 5:30 a.m at the 61st Street apartment, an FDNY spokesperson said. Firefighters battled the blaze and had it successfully under control in under an hour.

Two children suffered minor injuries in the fire, an FDNY official said. Two adults also received minor injuries. All four individuals were transported to New York Hospital.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire to break out. Identifying information has not been released for the four people injured.