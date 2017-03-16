Federal prosecutors will not charge Mayor Bill de Blasio in fundraising probe

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio will not face federal charges following an investigation into campaign fundraising, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The investigation focused on whether the mayor traded favors for donations during his 2013 election campaign, the campaign for One New York and the 2014 state senate effort, acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement.

“After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the

fundraising efforts in question,” Kim said.

The probe began following a criminal referral from the lead investigator at the state Board of Elections.

De Blasio has accused the board of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt. The investigator was appointed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent de Blasio rival.

The mayor previously said the probe won’t have an impact on his decision to run for re-election.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office felt it necessary to release Thursday’s statement because of this decision.

“Although it is rare that we issue a public statement about the status of an investigation, we believe it appropriate in this case at this time, in order not to unduly influence the upcoming campaign and Mayoral election,” Kim said.

The decision comes three weeks after de Blasio was questioned by then-U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI.