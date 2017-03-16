Dog rescued from the meat-trade saved again during nor’easter

MANHATTAN —A shy dog who already escaped the dog-meat trade in Thailand was rescued yet again during this week’s storm.

Pandy, a 5-year-old Terrier up for adoption at Animal Haven, was out for a walk during Tuesday’s storm. She managed to get away from an Animal Haven volunteer.

Animal Haven workers canvassed the street looking for her and asked for New Yorkers to be on the lookout. They contacted city shelters and local veterinarians, but they couldn’t find her.

“We are heartbroken and have been searching all over the city in the bitter cold and snow,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Pandy, a dog who had already traveled more than 8,000 miles to come to New York, had made her way about 2.5 miles uptown from SoHo to the Lincoln Tunnel.

She was spotted at the mouth of the tunnel around 4:30 p.m. by Port Authority Police Officers Nicholas Armenti, Manny Luongo and Steve Corrigan. The officers brought Pandy to the ASPCA on East 92nd Street.

ASPCA workers found a microchip in Pandy and were able to return her to Animal Haven by 7 p.m. She was exhausted and her paws were bloody from running across the icy pavement, but she’s doing well.

“Staff has been through the ringer this afternoon going from tears of sorrow to tears of joy,” Animal Haven wrote on Facebook. “We are truly grateful!”

Pandy is currently up for adoption. Anyone interested can contact Animal Haven at dogsandcats@ah-nyc.org or at 212-274-8511.