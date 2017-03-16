Brooklyn mom requests NYCHA transfer to protect kids from mold, dust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mother says her apartment is unsafe for her two children.

"I have dust and mold and I want out," Cristal Severin said.

The 27-year-old says the hallway of her apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant is like a construction zone.

"I have two kids, imagine coming out of your apartment and having to cover your face? There is so much dust around here," said Severin.

She worries about her 4- and 1-year-old every day.

PIX11 News reached out to several city agencies.

Housing Preservation and Development tells PIX11 News they have no record of lead in Severin's apartment.

The Housing Authority tells us her Section 8 vouchers have expired. She has reapplied and they will be working on her case.

PIX11 News will stay on the case.

If you have a story, email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.