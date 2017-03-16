1 FDNY EMT killed, 1 in critical condition after being run over by stolen ambulance in the Bronx

THE BRONX — An EMT worker has died and another is in critical condition after someone stole their own ambulance and ran them over in the Bronx, sources tell PIX11 News.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue.

Sources say the EMTs were standing outside the ambulance when an unidentified suspect jumped in and attempted to drive away with the ambulance. The EMTs were struck when they tried to chase the stolen ambulance.

Both were taken to the hospital where one has died. The other remains in critical condition.

Police sources say the suspect is in custody.

PIX11’s Myles Miller and Mary Murphy contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.