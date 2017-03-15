What you need to know for your Wednesday morning commute

Mass transit systems across the tri-state area are mostly returning to normal Wednesday as they dig out of Tuesday’s winter blast, which covered some parts with up two feet of snow.

While the city’s subways and LIRR were spared from the worst of the storm, NJ Transit, Metro North and Amtrak are either experiencing delays or running on modified schedules for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Regardless of where you live, check in with transit updates online before leaving your home.

NYC Subways

Express service is expected to resume by 7 a .m. Above-ground was restored Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

NYC Buses

Bus service will begin running normally on Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Long Island Rail Road

The LIRR should continue to operate on a normal schedule throughout Wednesday.

Metro North

For Wednesday’s AM peak, Metro-North will operate on a modified weekday schedule that will serve all customers with some combined and canceled trains. For the latest service, follow transit updates at http://www.mta.info.

Staten Island Ferry

The SI Ferry is expected to operate on a regular schedule Wednesday.

Citi Bike

Citi Bike will remain closed Wednesday.

NJ Transit

Due to road conditions following Tuesday’s storm, NJ Transit anticipates increasing service levels across Bus, Rail, Light Rail and Access Link. Customers are advised to check the status of system on NJTransit.com prior to making their trip, particularly bus and Access Link customers.

Amtrak

Amtrak will operate on modified schedule in the Northeast region on Wednesday due to the winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encourage to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using http://www.Amtrak.com.