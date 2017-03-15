WATCH: April the giraffe appears to be ‘at end of pregnancy,’ as watch reaches day 20

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Thousands who have patiently waited for April the giraffe to give birth will be happy to know the zoo believes she is “at the end of the pregnancy.”

Nearly three weeks after a live stream of the Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe cam went viral because of several attempts by people to have it taken off YouTube — with two successes before the upstate New York-based zoo was able to keep the stream — April has yet to give birth.

“No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present — suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc.,” the zoo stated in a Tuesday night Facebook update.

It was initially believed that the calf was conceived in October 2015, prompting the start of the stream 20 days ago, but zoo officials later said it is possible the baby was conceived 17 – 34 days after that.

Tuesday’s update came as a heavy snowstorm hit the area, prompting the zoo to ask for helping hands.

Four team members stayed onsite during the storm, but more may be needed. The zoo plans to post specific requests on its Facebook page.