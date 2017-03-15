Transplant recipient, 5, who let grieving mom hear son’s heartbeat dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX — A 5-year-old transplant recipient died over the weekend — a year after meeting the woman responsible for her receiving a donated heart.

The meeting of then 4-year-old Jordan Drake and mother Heather Clark received national attention.

Clark's 7-month-old son Lukas died in 2013. She chose to donate his organ, ultimately saving three lives, including Jordan's.

The emotional January 2016 meeting was the first time Clark was able to hear her son's heartbeat since his death.

Lukas' heart saved Jordan, but she continued to face health issues, which were documented on the Jordan's Heart Facebook page.

Jordan was back in a hospital Feb. 22, and a day later a post on the Facebook page stated she was “dealing with a fairly serious rejection.”

Calls for prayers and donations for her medical expenses were made repeatedly, but she died on Sunday.

"She was a tough little girl who put up one hell of a fight, but the heart rejection was just too much for her," stated a post announcing her death. "Thank you everyone for your support. ... Each minute is going to see like a million years without my angel."