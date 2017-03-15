Tips for escaping the cold, flying to warmer weather

If you’re looking to escape this winter blast and take a flight to warmer weather, we have your prescription on how to stay well on the road.
TIPS for travelers:
Get Well: In The Hotel Sleep naked.
– Turn the temp down to 65 degrees, the optimal sleeping temperature, and let your skin breathe.
-Call ahead and ask for the minibar to be cleared out. (no alcohol/ completely dehydrating)
Remove high sugar, high salt junk food.
-Remote is the dirtiest thing in the hotel room
– Travel with wipes
– No BLUE LIGHT/ gadgets / TV/
– Sunglasses at Night (Controlling the Circadian Rhythm)
Get Well: On the Plane
-Prebook a seat that will allow you to be the most comfortable and either sleep or rest during your flight.
-Boost Your Immune System
– Water Bottle/ Stay Hydrated (Cabin Pressure is dehydrating)
-Essential Oils (Rub Oregano Oil, Lavender, Eucalyptus)
-Natural Oil Pills /
-Wet Wipes/ Wipe everything down
-Scarf (Protection/ Barrier)
-Compression Socks
Use Food to Keep You Healthy on the Road Pack
The Gut is the second brain – The GUT keeps us healthy
-Emergency snack pack of almonds, carrots, nut butter, etc. for the plan or if you get hungry at odd moments due to time changes.
-Take probiotics pills / Yogurt/ Kefir/ Kombucha
-Travel with activated charcoal to ward off illness and keep your stomach happy.
-Exercise / Sleep
-Fasting on the plane helps reset your body
