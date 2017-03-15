Tips for escaping the cold, flying to warmer weather

If you’re looking to escape this winter blast and take a flight to warmer weather, we have your prescription on how to stay well on the road.

TIPS for travelers:

Get Well: In The Hotel Sleep naked.

– Turn the temp down to 65 degrees, the optimal sleeping temperature, and let your skin breathe.

-Call ahead and ask for the minibar to be cleared out. (no alcohol/ completely dehydrating)

Remove high sugar, high salt junk food.

-Remote is the dirtiest thing in the hotel room

– Travel with wipes

– No BLUE LIGHT/ gadgets / TV/

– Sunglasses at Night (Controlling the Circadian Rhythm)

Get Well: On the Plane

-Prebook a seat that will allow you to be the most comfortable and either sleep or rest during your flight.

-Boost Your Immune System

– Water Bottle/ Stay Hydrated (Cabin Pressure is dehydrating)

-Essential Oils (Rub Oregano Oil, Lavender, Eucalyptus)

-Natural Oil Pills /

-Wet Wipes/ Wipe everything down

-Scarf (Protection/ Barrier)

-Compression Socks

Use Food to Keep You Healthy on the Road Pack

The Gut is the second brain – The GUT keeps us healthy

-Emergency snack pack of almonds, carrots, nut butter, etc. for the plan or if you get hungry at odd moments due to time changes.

-Take probiotics pills / Yogurt/ Kefir/ Kombucha

-Travel with activated charcoal to ward off illness and keep your stomach happy.

-Exercise / Sleep

-Fasting on the plane helps reset your body



