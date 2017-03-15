Study: 4-in-5 Oklahoma City students can’t read clocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - They may miss that hour of sleep, but as we turn our clocks ahead, chances are kids won't be changing their watches.

That's because the vast majority don't have a watch.

A new study shows that only 1-in-10 Oklahoma City kids ages 6-12 own a watch. And only 1-in-5 know how to read it, KFOR reports.

"Yeah, I was super surprised," said Caitlin Carnes, who works for the Boys & Girls Club at Santa Fe South Elementary. "When I was growing up that was something that we learned. I don't know if that makes me old or not."

Instead Friday, Carnes worked to teach kids in the after-school program how to read analog clocks, something even the kids will admit they struggle with.

"I think the exposure to technology, everyone's so used to seeing digital," Carnes said. "They all have cell phones and tablets so they don't have to look at a clock very often that's analog."

Children rotated through three stations in the gym, making their own clocks, solving time problems and reading analog clocks.

In a school that has a majority Latino population, telling time is an especially critical skill, Carnes said, particularly when other cultures use 24-hour or "military" time systems.

"I think being able to give them that experience in English is going to help them in school," Carnes said. "It's going to help them with math, it's help they don't always get at home."

The Boys & Girls Clubs partnered with DiscountWatchStore.com to give each participant a special, time-teaching analog watch once the special session ended.

More than 150 students took the time-telling survey, which featured 15 questions. Only 31 students passed. Only 15 earned perfect scores.