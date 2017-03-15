Snowball fight to end homelessness planned for Wednesday night in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK — A group of people are planning a large snowball fight for Wednesday night in Central Park — and are hoping to raise money to fight homelessness.

The fight is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Heckscher Field and are inviting anyone to participate.

Participants are asked to contribute at least $5 to donate to the Bowery Mission for the homeless, according to a GoFundMe page they set up on March 13.

“By donating just $5 (or more) and joining us in the most EPIC snowball fight ever, we can truly make a difference!” the page states.

The GoFundMe lists $5,000 as its goal and as of Wednesday evening $330 had been raised.

To donate, visit the page.