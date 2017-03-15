Police arrest ring of 12 thieves who stole millions in high-end merchandise

NEW YORK – Police busted a group of thieves Tuesday who stole over $12 million worth of high-end electronics.

The 12-person crime ring operated in 28 states, officials said. They would hit up stores like Staples and Office Depot and disable the security scanners so they could steal electronics and resell them.

They would steal up to $45,000 worth of goods in a single heist, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Wednesday. The members of the group stole printer ink cartridges, GPS devices, fitness smart watches and personal finance software, among other things.

“This was not a small-time shoplifting ring,” Schneiderman said.

They never stayed in one area too long before moving on to a new city, Schneiderman said.

The members of the group referred to their leader as “the General.” He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Officials called the takedown “Operation Sticky Fingers.”

Each of the members of the 12-person group faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

They will be arraigned at New York Supreme Court Wednesday.