Yahoo Finance's Brittany Jones-Cooper stopped by PIX11 News to discuss a few things people must know before choosing a cash-back credit card.
PIX Financial Fix: Everything you need to know about cash back credit cards
-
Cashing in on credit card cash back offers
-
Jersey City firehouse burglarized while firefighters were rescuing teen boy from blaze
-
Man, 83, describes frightening attack after he was beaten, robbed in the Bronx
-
Homeland security targets apartments housing ATM ‘bank card’ skimmers
-
Home ownership is on the rise – here’s why you should considering buying one
-
-
Here’s how to get $5 back for every $100 you spend on Amazon
-
Obama recalls attending first DNC, getting credit card declined
-
Police release sketch of serial robber attacking women in Queens
-
Deceitful helpers steal keys while guiding strangers home, then return for knifepoint robbery
-
PIX11 Financial Fix: Hidden fees to watch out for
-
-
Netflix users targeted by email scam seeking credit card, account information
-
Trio fakes car trouble, then robs motorist who stopped to help them: police
-
Chicago college student’s future in crisis after Social Security declares her dead