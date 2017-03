Nor’easter 2017: How much snow fell in NY, NJ and CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City and Long island dodged the brunt of the wintry blast Tuesday, but parts of New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut weren't so lucky.

Below are selected are snowfall amounts from Tuesday's nor'easter across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK CITY

CENTRAL PARK 7.6

QUEENS

NYC/LA GUARDIA 7.4

NYC/JFK AIRPORT 5.1

THE BRONX

BRONX 10.0

PARKCHESTER 9.0

BROOKLYN

MARINE PARK 6.5

MIDWOOD 6.0

ORANGE COUNTY

MIDDLETOWN 24.0

OTISVILLE 24.0

MONTGOMERY 23.5

MOUNT HOPE 23.0

GOSHEN 22.0

SALISBURY MILLS 20.5

GARDNERTOWN 20.0

HIGHLAND MILLS 19.3

WARWICK 19.0

CORNWALL LANDING 18.0

BEREA 17.5

NEW WINDSOR 17.0

ORANGE LAKE 16.5

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

EASTCHESTER 15.2

JEFFERSON VALLEY 15.2

DOBBS FERRY 15.0

SCARSDALE 15.0

SOMERS 14.5

CROTON HEIGHTS 14.5

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS 14.5

MOUNT KISCO 14.2

IRVINGTON 14.0

BEDFORD 13.7

NASSAU COUNTY

GREAT NECK 4.3

CARLE PLACE 4.2

SUFFOLK COUNTY

SMITHTOWN 4.5

SETAUKET 4.5

UPTON 3.0

RIVERHEAD 3.0

ISLIP AIRPORT 2.9

NEW JERSEY

MORRIS COUNTY

LAKE HOPATCONG 15.0

GREEN POND 13.5

JEFFERSON TWP 13.0

BUTLER 13.0

KINNELON 12.8

MARCELLA 11.5

SUSSEX COUNTY...

VERNON 20.3

WANTAGE 19.8

HIGHLAND LAKES 19.5

LAFAYETTE 17.0

MONTAGUE 16.5

PASSAIC COUNTY

WEST MILFORD 15.8

RINGWOOD 14.0

WAYNE 12.3

WANAQUE 12.0

BLOOMINGDALE 10.3

HAWTHORNE 9.8

SOMERSET COUNTY

BRIDGEWATER TWP 8.5

WATCHUNG 6.0

BELLE MEAD 6.0

SOMERVILLE 5.7

HILLSBOROUGH 5.2

CONNECTICUT

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

NEW FAIRFIELD 20.4

NEWTOWN 12.5

NEW CANAAN 11.6

WESTON 11.2

SHELTON 10.0

GREENWICH 10.0

BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 7.1