NJ revokes teaching license for woman who engaged in sexual acts with students

PATERSON, NJ — A former substitute teacher in New Jersey had her substitute teaching license revoked in March after she pleaded guilty nearly one year ago.

Linda Hardan was sentenced to three years in prison for engaging in sexual acts with several students. She pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She worked as a substitute teacher in Haledon and at Manchester Regional High School in North Haledon in 2014 when she was arrested. Hardan was 21 years old at the time.

Two of the victims were 16-year-old boys, prosecutors said. The other two boys were 13 and 14.

Prosecutors in court said Hardan sent sexually explicit photos to the victims.

Hardan was also sentenced to lifetime probation and she is disqualified from public employment.

Her Substitute Credential had been set to expire in July of 2019 until the New Jersey Department of Education revoked it.