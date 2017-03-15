Man suffers broken bones in gang assault at Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn – Four men beat and robbed a patron at a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month, police said.

It happened at Texas Chicken and Burgers on Ocean Avenue on March 1.

While inside, two men got into an argument with a 37-year-old man after he offered to help them pay for their meal, police said. The dispute escalated when the individuals started to punch the victim and hit him with his cane. When the victim tried to defend himself, the men, along with two others who entered the fast-food spot, pursued the assault further by punching him and kicking him in his head and body, and striking him more times with the cane, police said. After the men who partook in the attack ran away, another man entered the restaurant and stole the victim's belongings, according to police.

EMS responded and took the victim to an area hospital where he received treatment for broken bones, contusions and lacerations.

Cops released surveillance video showing the entire assault unfold.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.