THE BRONX — A 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a train in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. on the No. 6 train in the Pelham Bay Park station.

The man was stabbed in the head, back and stomach while the train was stopped.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a dispute between the two men.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for the attacker who fled the area.