Man punches, stabs his snow-blowing neighbor in the buttocks

REGO PARK, Queens — A Queens man out snow-blowing his driveway was punched and stabbed by his neighbor Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 46-year-old man was clearing his driveway shortly after 4 p.m. when his neighbor, a 34-year-old man with a history of mental issues, approached him from behind, police said.

The neighbor punched the victim in the head and stabbed him repeatedly with a sharp object, police said. The victim was stabbed in the head, the right side of his chest and his buttocks.

He was treated at Elmhurst Hospital and he is in stable condition.

Police canvassed the area after the assault, but were unable to find the victim’s neighbor. The two men live in the area of Alderton Street and Yellowstone Boulevard.

NYPD officials have not yet released names for the perpetrator or the victim.

