Man flees in Staten Island after dropping what appears to be Molotov cocktail

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Police are looking for a man who dropped what appears to be a Molotov cocktail in St. George early Wednesday.

Two NYPD officers spotted the man just after 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Jersey Street and Benzinger Avenue, a police spokesman said. The man was holding something that appeared to be lit and he was standing near a police vehicle.

The officers approached and asked the man to drop whatever he was holding, an NYPD spokesperson said. He dropped it and fled.

Police recovered a bottle from the scene with cloth hanging out of it. There was a substance inside of the bottle. Police plan to test it. No damage occurred during the incident.

The man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).