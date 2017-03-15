Judge cuts prison term for ex-NYPD officer busted for drug deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former New York Police Department officer will spend less time in prison for taking part in a $200,000 Florida cocaine deal.

A federal judge in Fort Lauderdale agreed Tuesday to cut three years from 30-year-old Phillip LeRoy’s 10-year sentence.

LeRoy pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy charge in 2015. He admitted providing security and carrying his off-duty gun for a drug deal to bring 22 pounds of cocaine from Florida to New York. The deal turned out to be a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation. He was arrested in late 2014.

According to a Sun Sentinel report, prosecutors said Leroy provided information that helped investigators figure out how the drug ring operated.

LeRoy had been “Cop of the Year” twice in his Queens precinct. He apologized Tuesday for “embarrassing the law enforcement community and the NYPD.”