Cheerios giving away free wildflower seeds to help save bees

NEW YORK — Cheerios is garnering some “buzz” and giving away free wildflower seeds to help save the bee population.

The popular cereal brand is distributing 100 million wildflower seeds to people nationwide. Planting the seeds will provide food for honeybees and pollinators to thrive and live.

Cheerios is partnering with Veseys to give out the seeds as part of the #BringBackTheBees campaign.

Want to know why Buzz is missing? Go to https://t.co/6j8CkxO3By to learn and order your own free wildflower seed packets! #bringbackthebees — Cheerios (@cheerios) March 13, 2017

According to Cheerios’ website, 42 percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015. Bees not only produce honey, but also pollinate fruits, nuts and vegetables eaten daily.

Cheerios has been a long advocate for bees. Its mascot, Buzz, has been noticeably missing from cereal boxes, replaced by a white cutout in the shape of the honey bee.

Cheerios provides instructions to properly plant the seeds for the best results.

Find out how to get free wildflower seeds here.