Bronx sanitation worker found dead with cuts on hands, legs; woman charged in killing

Posted 3:23 AM, March 15, 2017, by

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx – Police charged a woman in the killing of a Bronx sanitation worker after he was found dead with cuts, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Cops say they found Aaron Rodriguez, 39, unconscious with lacerations to his legs and hands at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in his home on Quincy Avenue in Throggs Neck. He was pronounced dead at scene.

Naomi Olmeda, 31, was arrested Tuesday. She faces manslaughter, second-degree murder, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon charges, police said.

The medical examiner will determine how Rodriguez died.