Arrest made in brutal beating of man on Lower East Side sidewalk

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An arrest has been made in the brutal beating of a man on a sidewalk in the Lower East Side last Friday morning as pedestrians walked by, police sources tell PIX11 News.

Nawang Choying, 23, of Queens, is charged with gang assault.

Sources say the beating was over the victim stepping on the attacker's show at Piano Bar.

The attack happened around 2:45 a.m.

Police say two men chased a 24-year-old man north on Orchard Street towards Stanton Street. The men caught up to the victim in front of 156 Orchard Street and began to punch and kick him multiple times in his head, face and body, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

PIX11 News' Myles Miller contributed to this report.