Uncertain nature of the nor’easter has LI residents and authorities preparing for the worst

WOODBURY, N.Y. – The uncertainty of the path and the effects of the nor’easter that’s targeted the tri-state has left plenty of residents throughout the region loading up on supplies just in case and it’s also resulted in municipalities making sure they’re ready as well, even though a mild winter overall has left virtually all of them with a surplus of salt, equipment and overtime hours for snow clearing employees.

“I heard stores are running out of things,” said Martha Meredith, while she was shopping for goods to have around her home during the storm. She said that she’d planned on spending Tuesday with “some cheese and wine and some TV, if the electricity doesn’t go out.”

As for stores running out of supplies, PIX11 encountered a few food retailers that were out of milk, water and other beverages.

“This one is really stocked,” Meredith said about the Stop & Shop.

It’s where Oscar Giraldo, who works for a resident facility in Syosset was shopping for milk.

“[For] residents and staff who stay overnight,” he said. “We’ve got eight gallons of regular, and eight and a half gallons of two percent. They’ll be happy when they wake up.”

The supermarket manager, Sue Sweeney, said that she’d paid close attention to the forecast and as a result, she and her fellow managers had drawn up a “game plan of extra deliveries of goods and several [extra truckloads] of groceries” well ahead of the storm.

Meanwhile, across Long Island and the whole tri-state region, counties, cities and towns were gearing up for the worst, but hoping it would avoid them.

“We have seen these storms before,” said Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone at a news conference on Monday, “but this one seems particularly bad,” he said.

“We’re looking at the morning commute as being whiteout. You can’t move,” he cautioned. “The snow plows will not be able to move.”

His counterpart in Nassau County, Ed Mangano, concurred in a news conference of his own on Monday. “We can fight snow,” he said, “but if you can’t see its a dangerous condition, the chances of getting into an accident are much greater than ever before.”

Still, the forecast indicates that the heavy snow that falls before noon is likely to subside and be replaced by freezing rain and rain by early afternoon on Long Island.

That will most likely be coupled with high winds. So even though Long Island is not expected to have the deepest snows of the region, it could very well end up with maximum conditions for power outages, slick roads and fallen trees.

People throughout the region are urged to use caution.