Transit shuts down across New York metropolitan area; LIRR, PATH and Metro North still running

NEW YORK — Snow is falling, but some public transit lines are still running.

The LIRR is running a normal weekday schedule. PATH is also operating a normal weekday schedule as of 5:55 a.m.

Staten Island Railway Service has been suspended.

Before the snow even started to fall, several forms of public transit in New York and New Jersey were suspended with more shutdowns possible as a powerful storm continues.

New Jersey Transit bus and Access Link service stopped running at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and remain suspended for the rest of the day, according to NJ Transit.

Service on elevated subway lines ended at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Metro-North is running on a Sunday schedule.

While above-ground subways will stop running, lines that travel underground will continue to operate as usual, though delays are expected.

In announcing his transit plan, Cuomo declared a state of emergency, effective at midnight Monday, as a major storm approaches the tri-state area.

Cuomo acknowledged that forecasts can change, but said the models have been “fairly consistent for a period of time.” The forecasts call for 12 to 20 inches of snow with blizzard conditions. White-out conditions are possible with winds up to 50 mph.

The snow started falling on New York City, Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley around midnight.

At the peak of the storm, snow could fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour until Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to taper off by Tuesday evening.

There will be approximately 300 plows on Long Island with more than 440,000 pounds of road salt throughout the state.

The storm prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to close New York City public schools and many other area schools and agencies are closing Tuesday.