Blizzard warning canceled for New York City

NEW YORK — Initial estimates showed up to two feet of snow could come to the New York area, but the precipitation has changed to sleet in some areas and there should be less snow than anticipated.

The blizzard warning has been canceled for New York City as of 8 a.m. The National Weather Service was calling for continued snow and sleet.

Total accumulations will now be 4 to 8 inches in New York City. Accumulation totals will be about 6 to 10 inches in northeastern New Jersey, western Long Island and coastal Connecticut.The northwest of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley should still get 18 to 24 inches of snow.

Westchester County and central New Jersey should see 10 to 18 inches of accumulation.

Eastern Long Island and southern New Jersey should only get 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The blizzard warning for the southern sections of Nassau and Suffolk counties in Long Island has been downgraded to a winter storm warning. A blizzard warning remains in effect for the northern half of Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Snow will continue until around 10 a.m. before changing to a wintery mix and precipitation will begin to taper off around 5 to 6 p.m. this evening.