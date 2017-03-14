State troopers escort toddler in need of heart transplant 80 miles during snowstorm

EAST STROUDSBURG, Penn. — Pennsylvania state officials drove through Tuesday’s snowstorm to make sure a toddler was able to have a life-saving operation.

“The snow doesn’t stop us!” Pennsylvania State police posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania National Guard and Suburban EMS to escort the 23-month-old child between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville. The child was in need of an emergency heart transplant.

With a snowplow leading the way, Gov. Tom Wolf said the child arrived safely.

“The National Guard followed up to make sure that if anything happened, they could help,” said Wolf.

Tuesday’s storm slammed eastern Pennsylvania, dropping more than 20 inches of snow.