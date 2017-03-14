Snow laborers needed for Wednesday storm cleanup

NEW YORK — Snow laborers are needed to help clean up after the late-winter storm that on Tuesday dumped several inches of snow and coated the five-boroughs in ice, city officials said.

Anyone who is registered as a snow laborer should report to the district where the are registered on Wednesday, Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

Garcia said her department’s focus will be on clearing schools, bike paths and other pedestrian infrastructure on Wednesday, when the city is expected to return to normal operations.

Though it did not hit the five boroughs as hard as was initially predicted, the storm was disruptive — and dangerous, with sleet coating the roadways and sidewalks with a slippery sheet of ice.

NYC public schools were closed Tuesday but will be reopen on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Trains stopped running on elevated subway tracks at 4 a.m. Tuesday and Metro-North trains were suspended as of 12 p.m. Long Island Rail Road continues to operate on a regular schedule but with noticeably diminshed ridership.

Snow laborers who report for duty on Wednesday will earn $15 per hour, and $22.50 per hour after 40 hours on the job, the city said.

It was not immediately clear if the city would accept newly registered laborers.

Anyone interested in the snow-removal jobs can register with the city at any sanitation garage, according to the city’s website. Laborers must be at least 18, eligible to work in the U.S. and able to perform heavy physical labor.

Applicants must bring with them the following items to register for the position:

Two small photos (1.5 inch square). The photos must be the same style as those used for a passport.

Social Security card

Two forms of identification (original and copy). Examples include:

Driver’s license

Passport

School photo ID

IDNYC card

Bring the photos, IDs (and copies) and Social Security card to any local DSNY district garage or to the following NYC Department of Transportation locations, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Flatbush Yard 2900 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Bronx Yard Mosholu Ave. and Broadway (Van Cortlandt Park), the Bronx

Kew Loop Yard 78-88 Park Drive East, Queens

Harper Street Yard 32-11 Harper St., Queens