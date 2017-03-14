Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns

NEW YORK – A portion of President Donald Trump’s never-released tax returns will be revealed Tuesday night, according to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously),” Maddow wrote on Twitter.

That intriguing tweet was followed by a second, more detailed one.

“What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC,” the tweet read, referring to the Individual Income Tax Return.

No further details were released, but fellow MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said he’ll be tuning in – then bringing Maddow on to his 10 p.m. show The Last Word.

Trump’s biographer David Cay Johnston said he’ll be there, too.

“On @maddow I’ll break a big story about Trump and his taxes,” Johnston, author of “The Making of Donald Trump,” wrote.

Throughout the presidential campaign and after his election, Trump has said he will not release his tax returns while he is being audited by the IRS. The agency has said an audit does not legally prevent anyone from sharing their tax returns publicly.

Though they are under no legal obligation to do so, presidential nominees from both parties typically release their tax returns. Trump is the first president in some four decades not to show the public his filings.

But that hasn’t prevented some of his financial dealings from being publicized.

In October 2016, weeks before the election, The New York Times reported that based on Trump’s 1995 filings he may have avoided paying taxes for nearly two decades.