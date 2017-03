STATEN ISLAND — A pair of ponies roamed the streets of Staten Island during Tuesday’s snow storm.

Police helped wrangle the ponies and they were safely returned to their owners.

They were first reported running around near the south shore of Staten Island near near Hylan Boulevard and Richmond Avenue.

It was not immediately clear where the ponies came from or how they got loose.

Staten Island had about 4 inches of the snow around the time the ponies ran through the streets.