WOODSIDE, Queens — An off-duty EMT was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend in the stomach at her Queens home, police said.

Peter Matura, 31, faces charges of assault, grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment. He was taken into custody at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Matura works as an FDNY emergency medical technician and was off-duty at the time of the alleged crime, police said.