NYPD officer who danced with Pride Parade marcher dies of 9/11-related cancer

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — An NYPD officer featured in a viral video dancing at the 2015 Pride Parade died Sunday of 9/11-related cancer.

NYPD Officer Michael Hance, 44, worked the bucket brigade in the wake of the World Trade Center terror attack.

He became an online sensation when he was caught on camera dancing with a reveler at the annual LGBT parade to “Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson.

A 17-year veteran of the force, Hance was diagnosed brain cancer in November, the New York Daily News reports. The cancer eventually spread to his lungs, liver and chest.

A GoFundMe was created on Mar. 7 to help his family pay for his medical costs. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 266 people donated more than $19,000.

“Mike was a cop’s cop. He loved his fellow brothers and sisters in blue,” wrote Frankie O’Brien. “He will truly be missed. Fidelis ad Mortum.”

Hance, a resident of Bethpage, leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 10.

There will be a wake at the Arthur White Funeral Home in Bethpage Thursday and Friday. He will be laid to rest Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Bethpage.

40.744266 -73.482069