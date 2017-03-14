Nor’easter spurs moderate flooding at Jersey Shore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. — The winter storm brought hits of heavy rain to the barrier islands Tuesday, but little snow. Precipitation mixed with high winds pushed water over the beaches and river banks.

The Shrewsbury River topped side streets in Sea Bright, while waves carried ocean water through a tiki bar planted on the beach.

Donovan's Reef, a popular beach club, has only been open for one summer after getting hit hard by Sandy. But the owner, Chris Bowler, reported that he damage was minor and thus they will be open come May.

The residual effects of his morning's high tide nearly forced waters over the deck of a local hotel swimming pool, The Beach Walk Hotel on Ocean Avenue.

The Shrewsbury River flooded the shore spot's parking lot, but receded within an hour.